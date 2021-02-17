The first snow of the year fell last night in higher regions. The Beşparmak mountains, Alevkayası and Görneç all received a powdering of snow

Some roads were closed to traffic due to ice hazards.

Police announced that the area between Kaplıca junction and Büyükkonuk was closed to traffic.

The police statement is as follows: Ziyamet – Kaplıca Main road between 13 – 14 km on the north coast road, Yudi Mountain Büyükkonuk Karavan Area, due to heavy hail, the road was closed to traffic flow between Kaplıca junction and Büyükkonuk due to heavy hail. The alternative route is via the Büyükkonuk-Balalan road.

The Met Office announced today that sleet and snowfall are expected in the mountainous areas.

Strong winds and storms are expected today. Air temperatures will drop by 4 C today.

On Thursday, the weather will be very cloudy, the first hours of the day will be rainy in places.

Frost is expected in the morning on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Monday it will be slightly cloudy.

The highest air temperature will be around 10-13 degrees.

The wind will generally blow moderate, occasionally strong from the north and west. Storms are expected on Thursday.

Yeniduzen