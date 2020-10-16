The first payments from an EU financial aid programme to support the food and beverages services sector will be ready as of today and payments will continue in the coming weeks.

The financial support programme funded by the EU with a budget of three million Euros, will also be used to support the hair care and beauty services sector.

Financial aid of up to 18,000 TL will be provided to individuals, micro and small business which are having cash flow problems because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by the EU support office, applications by those in the haircare and beauty services sectors for financial aid can be made in November, 2020.

Only applications made using the online form will be accepted at the following address: www.isdestek.eu. Further information on that website will also be available.

The support programme financed by the European Union is implemented by the Northern Ireland Cooperation Overseas (NI-CO) within the scope of the “Innovative Entrepreneurship and Dialogue” project in close cooperation with the European Commission and local stakeholders.

Yeniduzen