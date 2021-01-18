One thousand and eighty doses of the Pfizer vaccine from supplies allocated to south Cyprus by the EU, was delivered to North Cyprus this morning. A second batch of 1,000 doses will be delivered within the month.

Vaccines will be delivered to the Ministry of Health through the Bi-Communal Health Committee.

Turkish Cypriot Co-Chair of the Bi-communal Health Committee, Dr Cenk Soydan, received the vaccines at the Metehan border checkpoint which were handed over by the Greek Cypriot Co-Chair of the Committee.

Soydan made a short statement to the press after the delivery. Soydan said that they had received the first dose of the vaccine to be given to 1,080 people, and the second batch is expected to arrive within a month. Stating that 400,000 doses had been requested, Soydan said, “We were told that future shipments will be given to us, but the schedule for these is not clear.” He also said that the vaccines will be given firstly to healthcare professionals and people over the age of 65.

Yeniduzen, BRTK