A 67-year-old German tourist who was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at Nicosia State hospital has died this morning, the Ministry of Health has announced.

It was also stated that he had had a pre-existing medical condition – Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Hypertension

The man was hospitalised on Friday, March 20, and was placed in intensive care on Wednesday, March 25.

The cause of death was respiratory failure and multiple organ failure due to the coronavirus – COVID-19

Yeniduzen