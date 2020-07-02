Latest Headlines

Firefighting Helicopter to be Stationed in North

North Cyprus News - Fire Fighting HelicopterThe government has decided to keep a firefighting helicopter for deployment as of yesterday. The issue of having a firefighting helicopter available has been the subject of controversy every summer.

It was published in the Official Gazette that In the event of a potentially large forest fire, one of the seven approved helicopters belonging to the Republic of Turkey will be stationed in the TRNC from 1 July.

With the said helicopter, the technical team consisting of 6-7 people was given the necessary permission to enter the country without customs clearance.

As long as the helicopter is deployed in the country, fuel will be provided from Ercan Airport as well as accommodation, food and expenses for the crew.

Yeniduzen

