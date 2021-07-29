As of 3pm today (27 July) the public is forbidden to enter forested regions because of the high risk of fire, Yeniduzen reported.

Director of the Forestry Department Cemil Karzaoğlu announced that “entry into forests is prohibited. Lighting fires in forest areas and all kinds of picnic areas, is strictly prohibited”. Karzaoğlu has urged the public to be mindful of the possibility of forest fires.

According to the Met Office weather forecast, high temperatures and dry air has greatly increased the risk of outbreaks of fire, which will spread rapidly because of strong winds.

The head of Forestry also referred to two districts of the southern province of Antalya in Turkey which had been engulfed in wildfires. There have been reports of ash-laden air reaching as far south as North Cyprus.

The Forestry Department also said that to enable early intervention, it is of great importance that the public report even the smallest amount of smoke they see to the Alo 177 (Forest Fire Warning Line) and 199 (Fire Brigade).

