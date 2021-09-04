The Fire Department has warned hunters and the general public about starting fires as the hunting season begins, BRT reported.

In a written statement from the PGM-Fire Brigade Directorate, the public and in particular hunters were advised to avoid risking fires while the weather remains hot and dry.

The statement also said that legal action will be taken against anyone burning stubble without first acquiring the necessary permissions and taking precautions.

The statement reads as follows:

“It is forbidden to light any kind of fire (barbecue fire, coffee fire, etc.); Take care not to park your vehicles on the edge of forest roads and in open areas, on forest roads, areas with fire lanes, forest lands and dry grass, in a way that will prevent the passage of Firefighting vehicles; Do not forget that the garbage left in the forest area, especially the plastic bottles and glass bottles filled with water, acts as a lens from the sun’s rays and causes fire; Do not throw cigarette butts on dry grass in fields, roadsides and forest areas; It should not be forgotten that the cartridges from hunting rifles can cause fire when they fall on dry grass.”

BRTK