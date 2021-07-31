A fire that broke out at around lunch time in the upper part of Karşıyaka village, has burned approximately 30 acres damaging trees and vegetation, BRT reported.

After around two hours, the fire was brought under control and cooling work continues.

The police, fire brigade, Forestry Department, Civil Defence teams, used water tankers belonging to Lapta Municipality, local people and military personnel also joined in to extinguish the flames.

President Ersin Tatar flew over the burned region to view the damage.

Forestry Department Director Cemil Karzaoğlu stated that they think that the cause of the fire was power lines. Noting that the cooling works are continuing, Karzaoğlu also said that they will be on watch this evening to prevent any new outbreaks of fire in that area.

This is the season for outbreaks of fire and the public is reminded that barbecues and lighting fires are illegal. Addtionally, cigarette ends should be disposed of responsibly.

BRTK