A fire broke out at the ancient St. Hilarion Castle yesterday evening. It is believed that lightning was the cause of the fire, Yeniduzen reports.

Fire crews, military and Civil Defence teams managed to bring the blaze under control.

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu issued a statement yesterday evening saying that the cafeteria had been completely destroyed. However, luckily the fire had been prevented from spreading to the rest of the castle and there had been no further damage.

Yeniduzen