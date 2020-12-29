The dog that fell into a well located in a field between Kuzucuk and Boğaziçi villages in İskele was rescued with the cooperation of İskele Municipality and İskele fire department.

According to a statement made by the Iskele Municipality, a fireman was lowered down the well shaft to about seven metres using special equipment, and managed to lift the dog to the surface.

The dog, which was liberated after about 45 minutes of rescue efforts was found to be blind, and was handed over to the Iskele Animal Shelter until its owner was found.

Following which, İskele Municipality has announced that it has started an operation to seal off uncovered wells which remain a hazard to the public and animals.

BRTK