A fire which broke out in the northeastern part of the Near East University campus in Nicosia is partly under control, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the information given by the police, the police, fire brigade, civil defense, forest department teams and military personnel were trying to extinguish the fire that broke out on Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not known as yet.

An article in Kibris Postasi reminds that no fires may be lit between May 1 and October 31. Barbecues are not permitted in picnic areas. People travelling on the road should not throw lighted cigarette ends out of their vehicles.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi