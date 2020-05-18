A forest fire in Tepebaşı broke out at noon on Sunday. The wind rapidly spread the flames and columns of smoke were seen from across the region. Fire fighters, water tankers, Forestry Department workers and Civil Defence teams struggled to douse the flames. Turkey sent three firefighting helicopters to assist with the operation. From the south, the UN deployed two aircraft to help fight the fire.

The Kalkanlı – Çamlıbel road remains closed to traffic.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar stated that the fire was largely under control. In some places, the fire was completely extinguished and cooling work would continue until Monday morning, he said.

Tatar said that the fire, which started around Tepebaşı on Sunday was spread by the wind. It reached Kalkanlı, but was largely controlled by the extraordinary and successful intervention of the fire brigade, police, civil defence, Forest and Agriculture Department, the military and the police.

Yeniduzen