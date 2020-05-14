Latest Headlines

Fire Breaks Out in Nicosia Suburb

North Cyprus News - Fire in Gonyeli 2A fire that broke out in in the industrial area of Gönyeli on Tuesday has destroyed 20 donums of land.

It began in a scrap metal yard in which car tyres were also stored.

The fire brigade struggled to halt the spread of the blaze in strong wind conditions. Loud explosions were heard from the location.

The blaze began after overhead electrical cables touched in strong winds causing sparking.

Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Detay’ points out that the fire could have been brought under control more easily if the authorities had rented a helicopter that previously they had been asked to do.

The newspaper also writes that the fire brigade, the municipality of Değirmenlik, and the civil defences had to battle in order to bring the fire under control, while dense smoke reached in the villages of Haspolat, Gönyeli, Nicosia and Taşkent.

