Fire broke out in the village of Edremit, Kyrenia district on Friday afternoon, burning over seven acres of dried grass and scrub.

According to information provided by the Police Press Officer, the fire that broke out in the Çiçek Mahallesi area of Edremit at around 4m on Friday, was put put by the police, firefighters, civil defense and forestry teams.

While the cooling work on the fire, which is under control, continues, the police are investigating the cause of the fire.

During the unseasonably hot weather, a number of fires have broken out, notably one in the Haspolat area of Nicosia in a junkyard. Smoke from blazing tyres and fuel oil could be seen from miles around. More recently a fire in the Tepebasi region destroyed acres of land and a number of ancient olive trees.

Yeniduzen, LGC News