A fire broke out yesterday in the Şelenoz area between Dipkarpaz and Zafer Burnu, Yeniduzen reported.

The police say that approximately 30 donums of maquis, and four donums of uncut barley were burned as a result of the fire which broke out on Wednesday morning. The cause of the blaze is unknown as yet.

The police, fire brigade and Forestry Department teams, as well as locals with tractors and work vehicles belonging to the Dipkarpaz Municipality extinguished the fire.

The President of Dipkarpaz Environment, Nature Conservation Association Fırat Borak, said that it was important for the village to have its own fire brigade in order to be able to tackle summer fires more readily.

Yeniduzen