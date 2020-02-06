Latest Headlines

Fire Breaks Out in Ciklos Area of Mountain Road

3 days ago
Cyprus-News-Fire-Kyrenia-Mountain-RoadA fire broke out at 11pm on Wednesday in the military zone in the Ciklos area of the Nicosia-Kyrenia mountain road.

The fire was rapidly brought under control. Meanwhile the police blocked access to the mountain road, which  led to the military zone.

A statement issued by the Police Press Officer was as follows: “A fire occurred in the northern part of Boğazköy Güven Park in Girne at around 23:00 for unknown reasons. The fire was extinguished by the Girne Fire Brigade Team, Civil Defence, Forestry Department and military personnel. The investigation is ongoing”.

