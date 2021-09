A fire, which broke out in sparse forest and scrubland in the southern area of Alevkayası, was put out yesterday, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to a statement made by the Police Press Officer, the fire broke out at noon on Tuesday, and spread over an area of ​​approximately 100 acres. The police fire department, Civil Defence and Forestry Department teams fought the blaze.

Fire-fighting teams remain in place as a precaution.

Kibris Postasi