Fire Breaks Out in Alevkaya Mountain Region: Update

22 mins ago
A fire broke out in the mountain region between Alevkaya and Beyköy on Friday afternoon.

North Cyprus News - Greek Firefighting helicopterAccording to the Police Press Officer, firefighters, civil defence, forestry teams and locals are still attempting to quench the flames.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay said that, in light of the extensive damage the fire could cause, the government had, via the UN, asked for air support from the Greek Cypriot side.

He said that the Greek Cypriot side had responded by offering three firefighting aircraft to help fight the flames. The deputy PM said he believed it was necessary for both sides to cooperate in situations such as this.

As yet, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Update: Yeniduzen reports that the fire is now completely under control. According to the information given by the Police Press Officer, about 30 acres of pine trees, maquis vegetation and dried grass were burnt as a result of the fire. The investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.

Kıbrıs Manşet, Yeniduzen

