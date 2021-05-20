Following news that border checkpoints should open, as publicized in the Greek Cypriot press, President Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun said, “The measures and the harmonization of the legislation are coming to an end“, Kibris Postasi reported.

Referring to the meeting to be held by the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee on Friday, Olgun said, “We expect a result based on the criteria determined by the World Health Organization in this meeting to be held“.

The President’s special representative said that the outcome of the Bi-communal Health Committee will be discussed at the meeting between the representatives of the two parties on Monday, May 24, through the Cyprus Special Representative of the UN Secretary General and the Head of the UN Peacekeeping Force Mission, adding, “it will be submitted for the approval of the political will on both sides”.

Olgun concluded by saying, “Our wish is to avoid politicizing this very sensitive health issue“.

Kibris Postasi