Fifty new cases of Covid-19 were detected out of 5,103 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Pill said. Of those cases, 32 were local, he said.

One air passenger arrived in the country with the infection and 17 were infected by those already in quarantine and were under observation, the health minister said.

Pilli stated that 11 of the cases were from Nicosia, 26 from Kyrenia, 3 from Famagusta, 6 from Morphou, and 3 from the Iskele Region.

Yeniduzen