Fifteen people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, all cases were local, 13 of which were in Kyrenia, Health Minister Ali Pilli said.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in North Cyprus is 2,012 and 12 people have died.

In the south, in the last 24 hours, 129 new cases and four deaths were announced.

It was reported that 59 of them are in serious condition and 29 patients are on ventilators. All four patients who died were elderly with preexisting health conditions. The death toll from the virus in the south has risen to 183.

Yeniduzen