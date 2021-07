Around 1,000 ferry passengers faced delays at Kyrenia ferry terminus after an engine malfunction occurred on the ferry ‘Beşparmak’, Kibris Postasi reported.

The ferry, which belongs to the Filo Denizcilik ferry line, operates between Kyrenia and Mersin.

Reports say that passengers hoping to embark at Mersin were also left stranded when the ferry, which has the capacity to carry 470 passengers, broke down.

Meanwhile, the ferry remains in Mersin until repairs are completed.

Kibris Postasi