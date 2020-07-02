Latest Headlines

Ferry Passenger Tests Positive for Covid-19

8 mins ago
26 Less than a minute
Cyprus News - Health Minister - Dr. Ali Pilli 2
Health Minister – Dr. Ali Pilli

 One positive case of Covid-19 was detected among the passengers arriving in North Cyprus by ferry. 

This person was taken by health workers to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and remains under observation in the quarantine unit. Those who have been in contact with that individual have been identified and will be taken to quarantine hotels for observation by Ministry of Health workers.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that a total of 803 tests had been made for Covid-19 on passengers arriving in the TRNC by sea and air in the last 24 hours, out of which 434 have been completed and 369 are still in the process of completion.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Quarantine Required Until PCR Test Results Known

Quarantine Required Until PCR Test Results Known

4 seconds ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 Found

No New Cases of Covid-19 Found

24 hours ago
Photo of Plans to Re-Green Quarry Sites Resurface

Plans to Re-Green Quarry Sites Resurface

24 hours ago
Photo of New IT Bill Censors Offensive Comments and Fake News

New IT Bill Censors Offensive Comments and Fake News

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker