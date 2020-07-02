One positive case of Covid-19 was detected among the passengers arriving in North Cyprus by ferry.

This person was taken by health workers to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia and remains under observation in the quarantine unit. Those who have been in contact with that individual have been identified and will be taken to quarantine hotels for observation by Ministry of Health workers.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that a total of 803 tests had been made for Covid-19 on passengers arriving in the TRNC by sea and air in the last 24 hours, out of which 434 have been completed and 369 are still in the process of completion.

