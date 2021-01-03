A 47-year-old pedestrian was struck by a saloon car on the Boğazköy – Ağırdağ road at around 9pm last night.

The injured pedestrian, Durdana Rebbenagulyyeva, was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia by ambulance after the accident, where she remains under observation. Her injuries are not life-threatening it was reported.

According to the information obtained, Burcu Güneşer (47), who was driving from Boğazköy towards Ağırdağ struck the pedestrian as she was standing by the roadside.

The police have launched an investigation into the accident.

