A female cyclist was seriously injured when she was hit by a cement mixing lorry on 15 August Boulevard in Famagusta this evening, Kibris Postasi reported.

The lorry which was heading towards the Akyar Border Gate, near the Ece Flour Factory, hit the female cyclist who was traveling in the same direction, causing serious injury.

The driver of the cement mixer, Hüznü Aykut was arrested. The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

