Fees for the use of showers, cabins, umbrellas, sunbed services at the beaches have been set at 5 TL each by a decree approved by the Council of Ministers.

Car parking fees are set at 3 TL. All the above related to facilities provided within 100 metres of the coastline.

The “Decree Regarding the Usage Fees for Beach Services” has been published in the Official Gazette,

Yeniduzen