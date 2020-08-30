Latest Headlines

Feast of Classic Cars Exhibited in Nicosia

10 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Classic CarsA Classic  Cars exhibition, organised for the first time by the ‘Northern Cyprus Classic Jaguar Association’, took place at the Otosat Petrol Station in Nicosia on Saturday.

The display of 50 classic cars drew great  interest from the public.

 

 

The exhibition of classic cars that are rarely seen in everyday life, included 20 Jaguars.

North Cyprus News - Classic Cars 2

Among the vehicles exhibited were: Jaguar models that have kept the title of “sexiest car” for more than 50 years; 1927 model Daimler, Ford Mustangs and Volksvagen T-2 Camper Vans.

Kibris Postasi

