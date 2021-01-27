A total of 30 patients infected with Covid-19 have been taken into intensive care since March, and the total number of deaths from the virus is 13. The most worrying data is the presence of people in their 30s and 40s admitted to intensive care and their subsequent deaths.

The age group of patients hospitalised in intensive care has fallen to the 30s in recent days. The youngest patient in intensive care is 30 years old and the oldest patient is 84 years old.

In terms of gender distribution in patients hospitalised in intensive care, men have taken the lead. Since March, 20 male and 10 female patients have been taken to the intensive care unit. Men are also in the lead in the gender distribution in death rates. Of the 13 people who lost their lives, nine were men and four were women.

During the epidemic, the number of patients hospitalised and lost in intensive care has increased in recent weeks, and the age level has decreased rapidly in parallel.

It was recorded that the oldest person who died in intensive care was 83 years old and the youngest was 40 years old.

The longest duration of treatment in the intensive care unit was 12 days, and the shortest was three days.

Yeniduzen