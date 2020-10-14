More demonstrations are expected at the Derinya border crossing on Saturday, 17 October.

On Sunday evening, a demonstration was held by Greek Cypriot protestors, many of whom are believed to be Anorthosis FC fans – known as Maxites (fighters). Around 250 masked men brandished baseball bats, threw flares and fireworks, and chanted slogans such as “Cyprus is Greek”. The protestors said that they would hold another demonstration on Saturday. Groups in North Cyprus said they would respond and gather at the roadblock to meet them.

This reaction has raised concern that tensions between the two Cypriot communities will be further raised following the reopening of the beachfront in Mara/Varosha to Turkish Cypriot citizens on 8 October.

Both community leaders condemned the actions of hooligans who damaged property by the road and threw flares which caused fire in surrounding fields. The two police officers who were on duty were taken by surprise. However police and firemen were despatched to the scene and it is reported that two men were arrested.

Halkin Sesi