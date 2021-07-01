Kıb-Tek electricity authority was forced to impose one-hour power cuts across the country yesterday because of a fault in a generator at the Teknecik power station, BRT reported.

Demand for electricity rose in the wake of a heat wave and the power cuts lasted until 10am last night.

Kıb-Tek General Manager Gürcan Erdoğan said that 280 megawatts of power were required but only 270 megawatts could be supplied because of the fault. No advance warnings could be given for that reason.

It was hoped that the repairs would be completed by Thursday, he said.

BRTK