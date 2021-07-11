Failure in an underground power cable left many areas of Nicosia without power this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

A statement issued by by the electricity authority Kıb-Tek said the following:

“As of 08:44 this morning due to the failure of the underground cable in the medium voltage electricity grid, electricity cannot be supplied to the Cyprus Turkish Football Federation and its surroundings, Osmanpaşa Street, the area between the Beach Park and the British Embassy and the surrounding streets”.

Work has begun to repair the fault.

Kibris Postasi