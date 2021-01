The families of two young men who died in separate incidents, have donated their sons’ organs.

Kenan Kurtdemir (23) from Kyrenia, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage due to head trauma as a result of a traffic accident in Kyrenia and who had struggled to survive in intensive care, died on Friday.

Mert Fıstıkçı (37) of Alayköy, who was taken to Nicosia State Hospital with an illness, details of which were not given, also died on Friday.

Kibris Postasi