Heavy rain has disrupted traffic in some areas of Famagusta. Vehicles had problems navigating flooded roads and some were stranded. Civil Defence teams came to their rescue, while a number of homes and business premises were flooded. A van became lodged in a pothole that opened up on Salamis Road at the Gülseren Junction.

Meanwhile Civil defence teams, the fire brigade and municipal workers toiled through the night working to mitigate the problems created by lack of drainage and pumps which were unable to cope with the deluge of water.

Locals complained bitterly at the lack of infrastructure in place to cope with flooding. One local shop owner said that the authorities had been well aware of flooding problems in Famagusta for years but had ignored them. They put asphalt down and bicycle paths in Varosha but did nothing for Famagusta, he said.

Yeniduzen