Famagusta municipality will receive 950,000 TL to cover expenses incurred while opening up Maraş/Varosha, Yeniduzen reported.

The payment, which was awarded after a decision was made by the Council of Minister, is intended to cover cleaning, maintenance-repair, landscaping, irrigation and service procurement works carried out by the municipality in Maraş.

The decision became effective after being published in the Official Gazette on 11 June.

Yeniduzen