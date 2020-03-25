Latest Headlines

Fake Twitter Accounts Opened in Akinci’s Name

President Mustafa Akinci

President Mustafa Akıncı has announced that fake accounts have been opened on social media using his name.

He said the false messages come from a fake Twitter account that has the letter ‘i’ missing from the word ‘official’ which he has use of on his own account.

Akıncı stated that publishing fake messages and answers from the fake Twitter account, even at such a time, is motivated by political interest.

I am really sorry that I had to make such a statement at this time,” said he said.

Yeniduzen

