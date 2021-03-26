The police have arrested a 17-year-old male for putting counterfeit 500 Euro banknotes into circulation, BRT reports.

A statement from the Police Press Officer warns about the fake notes which were discovered at a bank in the Nicosia suburb of Haspolat on Thursday. These are the serial numbers of the notes discovered so far.

X 03346387616

X 01456391774

X 01456387706

The police have warned the public to be vigilant and to report any finds of fake 500 Euro banknotes to their nearest police station.

BRT