LGC News logo

Fake 500 Euro Banknotes In Circulation Police Warn

  • 3 days ago

North Cyprus News - Fake 500TL BanknotesThe police have arrested a 17-year-old male for putting counterfeit 500 Euro banknotes into circulation, BRT reports.

A statement from the Police Press Officer warns about the fake notes which were discovered at a bank in the Nicosia suburb of Haspolat on Thursday. These are the serial numbers of the notes discovered so far.

X 03346387616

X 01456391774

X 01456387706

The police have warned the public to be vigilant and to report any finds of fake 500 Euro banknotes to their nearest police station.

BRT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook