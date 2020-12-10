LGC News logo

Fake $100 Notes In Circulation Police Warn

North Cyprus News - Fake 100 USD NotesA total of 1000 USD of counterfeit money consisting of 100 USD banknotes has been put into circulation by a person at a petrol station operating in Iskele.

The $100 notes had the serial numbers  LB63065053R, LB63065000R, LB63095009R and LB55095050R

Since the police consider that it is possible that the counterfeit notes could have been released earlier, banks, foreign exchange companies, financial institutions, markets and citizens, as well as individuals and institutions that trade and exchange money, should be very vigilant.

The public are asked to report any persons that appear suspicious in this regard to their nearest police station. 

