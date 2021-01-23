New rulings will be introduced relating to Covid-19 measures as decided by the High Committee on Infectious Diseases as of January 25.

Face to face tuition will begin on January 25 with the exception of the area between Çatalköy and Karşıyaka, where online tuition will be provided instead.

The High Committee has also decided to close many workplaces in that region where local cases of Covid-19 have increased.

Elsewhere, cafes, restaurants, patisseries, beting offices, hairdressers, beauty centres, coffee houses, gyms, pita shops, bagel shops, barber shops must close by 10pm as the night-time curfew remains in place until 5am each day.

BRTK