Strong winds have caused a power cut in Kyrenia. President Ersin Tatar visited Teknecik Power Plant and Çatalköy Industrial Zone, which was affected by bad weather conditions. “It is our consolation that there was no loss of life“, Tatar said.

President Tatar, in a press statement, said that work had begun immediately to reconnect electricity supplies as soon as possible.

He also noted that the Karpaz region was also experiencing difficulties because of flooding.

Noting that he had contacted the relevant mayors, Tatar announced that he would pay a visit there tomorrow morning.

President Tatar also said that the Minister of Interior, Minister of Economy, Head of Civil Defence Organisation and the director of Kib-Tek Director are all working on the problem. He thanked everyone who had done their best to help out in what was a very difficult situation.

Kibris Postasi