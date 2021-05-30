It will not be possible to export hellim to EU countries because of obstacles put in place by the Greek Cypriots, President of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry (KTSO) President Candan Avunduk stated.

He pointed out that the rules are made by the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture, that was where the problems began and there will be independent organisations appointed by the Greek Cypriot Ministry of Agriculture. “Technically, we will come to the point where we will be able to export hellim after five years at best“, he said.

Avundak told TAK news agency that the problems arising from the registration of halloumi/hellim as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) by the Greek Cypriots had not been well understood and there had been a lot of hype attached to this move.

In addition to the geographical registration of halloumi/hellim, it has been made possible to export hellim via the Green Line Regulation by amending the regulation. This would be a benefit to the economy, Avunduk said.

Problem Producing Hellim

PDO regulations stipulate that hellim must contain 51 percent of sheep and/or goats’ milk. Noting that the ratio of sheep milk in the total milk production in Southern Cyprus is 25 percent, and the ratio of sheep milk in the North is 15 percent, 5 percent of which is registered, Avunduk said, “When you ask whether we can do it tomorrow and sell it to the EU, according to this calculation – very little ”, he said.

Avunduk said it would take five years to reach the standard demanded by the EU.

Kibris Postasi