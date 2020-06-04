Tour operator Cyprus Paradise has announced details of three charter flights intended to repatriate Turkish Cypriots still stranded in the UK.

The chartered aircraft will depart from London Stansted, and fly to Ercan Airport in North Cyprus via Turkey. The departure dates are confirmed as 5, 11 and 17 June.

TRNC London Consul General Buket Kop emphasised that “The first three flights are for TRNC citizens only.”

Cyprus Paradise said, “We are trying to gauge the level of demand from non-TRNC citizens too, which will inform our future travel plans.”

TRNC citizens eligible for repatriation, wishing to buy a ticket for one of these repatriation flights should register with the TRNC London Office as soon as possible, which will validate their residency status with the Turkish Cypriot authorities in Lefkoşa. Once this is confirmed, they will be able to book a flight with Cyprus Paradise for any of the three flights of their choosing.

The Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in Britain (CTCA) is again working closely with the TRNC London Office and Cyprus Paradise. They will serve as the first point of contact for those wishing to be repatriated, including expats with residency.

The CTCA can be contacted via the social media pages or by emailing them on [email protected], or calling them on 07496 267 033 / 07949 785 037.

Repatriation flight travel details

Prices have yet to be confirmed for the flights, but passengers on the previous four London-to-Ercan repatriation flights paid £300-350 per person.

It is not clear if social distancing measures will be in place for the June flights, which could restrict the numbers on the 165-seater craft and hike ticket prices.

A spokesperson for Cyprus Paradise told T-VINE that they will “confirm ticket prices soon”.

The spokesperson also stated that each passenger will have “a luggage allowance of 20kg”, which will be “strictly enforced” due to the small size of the aircraft.

“Those with more luggage [than the allowance] can have this sent on to the TRNC by [UK logistics firm] EuroMed, which will arrive before the 14-day quarantine period is completed,” said the spokesperson.

“Passengers should also note that due to a change in international aviation rules, carry-on luggage is no longer permitted, and the overhead lockers are out of use for repatriation flights.

“Passengers are only allowed a small handbag or laptop bag that can be placed underneath their seat,” the spokesperson further added.

T-Vine