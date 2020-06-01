TRNC citizens currently abroad, whose usual residence is in North Cyprus, that is, living in the TRNC under normal conditions, are allowed to enter the country from today. Citizens coming to the country will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days, the quarantine costs will be covered by the state.

It is likely that charter flights from the UK to North Cyprus will operate on June 5, 11 and 17.

Anyone with a work permit, residence permit, student permit, etc., even if they are not TRNC citizens will be permitted to enter North Cyprus from 8 June. These people will remain in quarantine for 14 days, but will pay the quarantine costs themselves.

Additionally, it will be possible to repatriate the bodies of TRNC citizens who died abroad for any reason, including Covid-19, to the country.

Kibris News Agency