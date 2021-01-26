Following the announcement that Nicosia and Kyrenia will be in lockdown as of this evening, it has been seen that many citizens residing in these two cities have left and driven to Famagusta and Iskele regions.

Leader of the CTP Tufan Erhürman stated that this situation had come about as a result of administrative failures and drew attention to the risk of spreading the coronavirus to Famagusta and Iskele.

Stating that a similar situation had occurred at the outbreak of the pandemic in Italy, Erhürman reminded that the virus will spread to the whole country and warned citizens not to panic.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner has stated that as of midnight tonight, Nicosia will be in lockdown for seven days and Kyrenia for 14 days. He said that the activities of many businesses will be stopped in Nicosia and Kyrenia but some sectors would remain open. According to this; markets, gas stations and pharmacies will remain open. Restaurants will remain open to provide takeaway services only.

Meanwhile, HP President Kudret Özersay also said that leaving Nicosia and Kyrenia and going to other cities does not make much sense because there will probably be a weekend lockdown to cover all cities.

Özersay shared the following on social media:

“It doesn’t make much sense to leave Nicosia and Kyrenia and go to our other cities because there will probably be a weekend restriction to cover all cities. In other words, apart from these two cities, our citizens who go to Iskele, Famagusta, Morphou and Lefke will not be able to travel on the weekend. Unfortunately, the risk of spreading the virus across the country increases even more with this delay, as the decision could not be taken on time and there is still no explanation about the decisions taken. Even if the government fails to make it wrong, incomplete, delayed and unable to do it on time, as responsible citizens, please do not take this risk, take the necessary care.”

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi