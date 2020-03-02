A Joint Exhibition on “Woman”, consisting of works by 60 award-winning artists to mark 8 March International Women’s Day Events, is opening at the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art.

The Near East University Press office has said that a group exhibition, consisting of the works of 60 artists awarded by the TRNC, Near East University and the Turkic World, is being organised to mark 8 March International Women’s Day.

The exhibition of mixed media art works, which has been curated by Erdogan Ergün, will show 90 pieces, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, print painting and photography.

Exhibition curator Erdoğan Ergün made the following statement regarding the exhibition:

“Mixed media exhibitions have the feature of bringing together artists working in different styles and techniques. The works in these exhibitions also give important ideas on the subject and the times. We will have the opportunity to see the works of art lovers, art lovers from our country, the Turkic World and Near East University, that is, those who produce with both artist and educator identities”.

In addition to the Faculty Members of the Faculty of Fine Arts and Design of the Near East University, the exhibition, which will include the Faculty of Communication Faculty, Near East College and Primary School, and the award-winning artists of the Turkic world, is the 285th exhibition specially prepared for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art.

Kibris News Agency