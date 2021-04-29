The case of former Russian Police Inspector Alexander Satlaev, who was charged with robbery and rape has come to an end.

Satlaev escaped from the Central Prison this February, where he was being detained and was captured three days later, Yeniduzen reports. The defendant was brought before Kyrenia High Criminal Court.

Prosecutor Emine Taşkın was also present in the case where a delegation, consisting of President Füsun Cemaller, Senior Judge Rauf Kürşad and Judge Şevket Gazi, was hearing.

While the robbery case against the defendant was withdrawn, the trial of Satlaev who accepted the charge of rape, went ahead.

At the hearing, it was stated that the defendant in August 2019, knocked out a 17-year-old girl and raped her in an apartment in Kyrenia.

In court, it was stated that a forensic report said that DNA samples taken from the victim and samples taken from Satlaev matched.

The court stated that it will announce its decision regarding the defendant tomorrow.

The case regarding robbery was suspended because the witness was abroad.

According to some reports in the Russian media, Alexander Satlaev, a former police inspector in the Russian Republic of Altai, was dismissed and sentenced to four years in prison for raping four women in 2013.

Yeniduzen