The EU will never accept a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, Kibris Postasi reported.

Speaking at the joint press conference held after the EU Leaders’ Summit in Brussels, the EU Commission President said that she had spoken with Turkish President Erdoğan on 21 June.

“As the EU, we will never accept a two-state solution (in Cyprus). This message was sent. I told the President [Erdoğan] myself personally. Now it is up to him to decide to send a positive signal“, she said.

Kibris Postasi