The duration of the EU digital vaccination card, which came into force for Turkish Cypriots to use while traveling, has been extended, Yeniduzen reported.

According to ‘Cyprus Mail’, the application, which was to end on August 31, has been extended until the end of September.

Making a statement to the newspaper, a ministry official explained that it is not yet known what kind of practice will be implemented in the future, various alternatives are on the table, but the final decision lies with the Council of Ministers.

As of last week, 650 Turkish Cypriots applied online for the vaccination card.

Yeniduzen