The European Union has decided to recognise the coronavirus vaccine certificates of three countries, including Turkey.

The EU Commission announced that it had decided to give “equivalence” to the Covid-19 vaccine certificates used by Turkey, North Macedonia and Ukraine, AjansCyprus reported.

In the statement, it was said that the decision will be valid as of August 20, and that three countries will be linked to the EU vaccine certificate system, that the vaccine certificates they issue will have the same conditions as the “EU Digital Covid Certificate” and will be accepted in EU countries. It was noted that the practice will facilitate mutual safe travel.

People who have had the second dose of vaccine can obtain their “Covid-19 Vaccine Card” via e-Nabız or Hayat Eve Sığar (HES) application.

The vaccine certificate in question contains information such as name, surname, TR identity number, date of birth, types of vaccines administered, manufacturers and vaccination dates.

No additional testing or additional restrictions are applied to travel to those who have received BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson from the Covid-19 vaccines approved in the EU with a certificate and two weeks have passed since the last dose.

The vaccination certificate, which is frequently checked during travels, is valid in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, along with all EU countries.

*According Schengenvisainfo.com Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines are only recognised by the following countries:

Austria

Cyprus

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Malta

Spain

Sweden [Editor*]

AjansCyprus