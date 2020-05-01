The European Commission, in cooperation with UNDP, in the framework of the Regulation on Financial Support to Turkish Cypriots, has sent through the EU Coordination Centre in Cyprus, 4,416 PCR tests aimed at combating the pandemic in North Cyprus, as well as 32 infusion tubes and 40 flow meters, to the Ministry of Health.

The materials have already been delivered to the Ministry of Health warehouses and 720 DNA tests are expected to be sent to the state laboratories tomorrow. Additionally, last week 30,000 protective uniforms were delivered to the ministry’s warehouse.

Yeni Bakis