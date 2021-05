A further 6,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were delivered this morning from the EU, Yeniduzen reports.

The vaccines were transported via the Metehan border checkpoint, Cenk Soydan, Co-chair of the Bi-Communal Health Technical Committee stated.

A total of 30,050 doses of vaccine have been sent from the EU to North Cyprus, including 10,350 Pfizer/BioNTech and 19,700 AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, Turkey has sent a total of 140,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine to North Cyprus.

Yeniduzen